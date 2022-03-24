Foo Fighters, Jon Batiste and H.E.R. will take the stage at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy announced a new round of performers Thursday. Nas and Chris Stapleton have also joined the lineup.

In addition, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler will perform songs by Stephen Sondheim during a special In Memoriam segment for the late composer.

Previously announced performers include Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Lil Nas X.

The 64th Grammy Awards will take place April 3 in Las Vegas. The Daily Show host Trevor Noah will host the event, which airs at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.

Batiste leads the field of nominees with 11 nominations, including Album of the Year for We Are. H.E.R. is also up for Album of the Year for Back of My Mind and has seven other nominations.

Foo Fighters and Stapleton both have three nominations, while Nas is up for two awards, including Best Rap Album for King's Disease II.

In addition to performing at the Grammys, H.E.R. and Zegler will present awards Sunday at the Academy Awards.