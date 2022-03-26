Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died at the age of 50, his bandmates and representative announced late Friday night.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the Texas native's band tweeted.

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

Hawkins' representative, Steve Martin, confirmed the sad news to The Hollywood Reporter, but did not disclose the cause of the musician's death.

People.com said the band performed at Lollapalooza Argentina earlier this week and was set to take the stage Friday at the Festival Estereo Picnic in Bogota, Colombia, but organizers of the event announced the musicians had to cancel the appearance due to a "very serious medical situation."

Before joining Foo Fighters as a replacement for William Goldsmith in 1997, Hawkins played drums on Alanis Morissette 's iconic Jagged Little Pill concert tour.

Foo Fighters has won 12 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year.

The band also appeared in the recent horror-comedy film, Studio 666 and the musicians were announced as performers for next weekend's Grammy Awards ceremony.

TMZ said Hawkins is survived by his wife Alison, son Oliver and daughters Annabelle and Everleigh.