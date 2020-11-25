A group of five Florida women broke a Guinness World Record when they collectively walked 2.04 miles barefoot over a pile of Lego bricks.

Katie Wells, founder and CEO of lifestyle website Wellness Mama, gathered friends Ashley, Savanna, Grace and Cat to break the record for farthest distance traveled by walking barefoot on Lego bricks by a relay team in 1 hour.

Each woman had to complete a minimum 20 laps on the 32.8-foot track in the one hour time limit to break the record, and they exceeded their own expectations by achieving a total distance of 2.04 miles on the track.

The Lego track was created at a gym in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.

"One of my goals for this year was to set a world record, and knowing the importance of community, I knew I wanted to attempt it with other moms," Wells said.

"How many of us [moms] have had the experience of a Lego to the foot while walking across a room in the middle of the night to get a fussy baby, or while running across the house to answer the door or check the oven?" Wells said.

The attempt was verified by a Guinness adjudicator who attended the attempt virtually. Medical professionals were on scene to make sure everything was performed to Guinness specifications.