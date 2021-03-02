A police officer in Florida came to the rescue of a swimming coyote by using a patrol boat to guide the struggling canine back to shore.

The Sarasota Police Department said a concerned charter boat captain called the department to report a possible dog stranded in the New Pass area of Sarasota Bay, and Officer Ron Dixon from the marine patrol unit was dispatched to the scene.

Dixon initially jumped into the water to attempt to capture the canine, but the animal evaded his grasp.

The department said it was only on his second attempt to grab the animal that Dixon realized it was a coyote.

Dixon ended up using his patrol boat to guide the soggy canine back to shore.

The animal "sprinted back into the woods safely," the department said.