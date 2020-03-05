Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard is going to be a dad of three.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 33-year-old recording artist is expecting his third child with his wife, Hayley Hubbard.

Hubbard and Hayley Hubbard already have a daughter, Olivia Rose, 2, and a son, Luca Reed, 6 months. Hubbard announced Hayley Hubbard's new pregnancy alongside photos of his children.

"'Little brother, mommy and daddy are having another!' We were as surprised as Liv was and as speechless as Luca. #3under3," he captioned the post.

Hayley Hubbard posted the same pictures on her own account.

"When Luca finds out he's not the baby anymore... Surprise, here comes #Hubbard baby #3!!" she wrote.

Singer Jamie Lynn Spears, songwriter Corey Crowder, and Brett Young's wife, Taylor Mills, were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Omg!!! You are a stronger woman than me!! Congrats!!" Spears wrote.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Yeaaaaa! So awesome! Congrats y'all," Crowder said.

Hayley Hubbard had shared a photo with Hubbard and their kids on New Year's Eve in December during a family vacation to Sun Valley, Idaho.

"This year my words are truth, authenticity, and honesty. I'm setting an intention to invest my time and energy only in things and people that are true to me and my family," she said.

Hubbard and Brian Kelley perform as the country music duo Florida Georgia Line, and last released the album Can't Say I Ain't Country in February 2019. They will join Kenny Chesney on his Chillaxification tour, which begins in May.