Firefighters in Florida came to the rescue of a family of ducklings who fell into a storm drain near a bridge.

The Iona McGregor Fire District said in a Facebook post that a crew responded to a weekend call from a member of the public who reported a group of ducklings had fallen into a storm drain near the Cape Coral Bridge.

The firefighters opened the drain cover and Engineer Josh Wright climbed into the opening to lift the ducklings to safety.

The baby birds were reunited with their mother.

"There will be no bill for these ducks, it's all in a days work," the fire district said.