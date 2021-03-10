Florian Munteanu has joined the cast of the Borderlands movie.

The 30-year-old actor and former boxer will star in Lionsgate's upcoming adaptation of the Gearbox Software video game.

Munteanu will play Krieg, a bandit and the protector of Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), a 13-year-old explosives expert.

Lionsgate confirmed Munteanu's casting in a tweet Tuesday.

"he protec amd he also attac! everyone welcome florian munteanu to the borderlands crew," the post reads.

Munteanu celebrated his casting in a post on his own account.

"Here we go. So hyped for this one. Fell in love with the role immediately once I had my eyes on it. Can't wait to bring Krieg to life. LET'S ROOOOOOOOLL," the actor wrote.

Munteanu joins previously announced stars Cate Blanchett (Lilith), Kevin Hart (Roland), Jamie Lee Curtis (Tannis) and Jack Black (Claptrap).

Eli Roth (Hostel, The House with a Clock in Its Walls) will direct the film.

Munteanu is known for playing Viktor Drago in Creed II. He will also portray Razor Fist in the upcoming Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.