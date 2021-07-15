Florence Pugh discussed watching her films with family members and how she became friends with late author David Cornwall on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meyers, on Wednesday, noted that Pugh stars in films that are safe for family and others, like the horror-themed Midsommar, that are not family-friendly.

Pugh said she couldn't attend the premiere of Midsommar and thus invited her grandfather, grandmother, mom and sister to see the film at a local theater in Oxford, England.

"At the end my grandad, who does not watch movies like Midsommar, came up to me and he put his hand on my shoulder and he said, 'Well, if you weren't in it, I wouldn't watch it,'" Pugh recalled.

The 25-year-old also said she had to explain the plot points of Black Widow to her mother at the theater as her mother has not kept up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Pugh was asked about starring in a television adaptation of Cornwall's novel The Little Drummer Girl and her experience meeting the writer. Cornwall, better known by his pen name John le Carre , died at the age of 89 in December.

"I remember we sat down and we had a few argy-bargy comments to each other and he said something that I was just like not okay with. And so I called him an old fart," Pugh said.

"It was from that moment on and he said, 'I think we're going to get along,' and we were best friends ever since. I really, really have a lot of love for him and this year was painful saying goodbye to him," she continued.