Florence Pugh is in talks to join Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment's Dune: Part 2 as Princess Irulan Corrino.

Pugh, best known for her roles in Little Women and Black Widow, is in negotiations to join the cast of the sci-fi sequel.

Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment are also casting for the characters of Emperor Shaddam IV and Feyd-Rautha.

Princess Irulan Corrino is a royal who becomes romantically involved with Paul Atreides, portrayed by lead Timothee Chalamet.

Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard and more are returning from the first film.

Production on the sequel, which will once again be directed by Denis Villeneuve , is expected to begin this summer.

Dune: Part 2 was officially greenlit in October. The sequel will finish the story of author Frank Herbert's 1965 sci-fi novel of the same name.

Dune: Part 2 is set to hit theaters on Oct. 20, 2023.