Florence Pugh is calling out the "toxic" people who criticize her relationship with actor Zach Braff.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24-year-old actress said in a video Wednesday that she and Braff, 45, received "horrid" comments on her birthday post for the Scrubs alum.

"Within about eight minutes of the photo being posted, I had about 70 percent of the comments hurling abuse and being horrid and basically bullying someone on my page," Pugh said.

"It is the first time in my Instagram life that I had had to turn off the comments on my page," she added. "I have never been an Instagram page that encourages that. I have never been an Instagram page that likes that toxic vibe."

Pugh and Braff shared photos of each other on Instagram Monday on Braff's birthday. The posts marked the couple's relationship becoming "Instagram official" after dating rumors.

"Happy Birthday wishes, boogies and cheers for this special person," Pugh captioned her photo of Braff.

Braff in particular has faced criticism for his 21-year age difference with Pugh. Pugh said in her video Wednesday that her relationship with Braff is not anyone else's concern.

"I am 24 years old. I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love. I would never in my life, ever, tell anyone who they can and cannot love," the actress said. "It is not your place, and really, it has nothing to do with you."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"If those rules are something you do not like, then please unfollow me, because the abuse you throw at him is abuse that you're throwing at me," she added.

Pugh and Braff were first linked in April 2019 after working together on Braff's short film In the Time It Takes to Get There.

In December, Pugh addressed her age gap with Braff after sharing a photo of herself in Los Angeles. Braff commented with a princess emoji, leading one person to write, "You're 44 years old." Pugh responded with, "And yet he got it ??"

Pugh is known for the films Midsommar and Little Women, and will star with Scarlett Johansson in the Black Widow movie. Braff played J.D. on the series Scrubs.