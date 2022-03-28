Florence + the Machine have announced a new, North American fall tour in support of their upcoming album titled Dance Fever.The tour is set to be kicked off on Sept. 2 at Place Bell in Montreal, Canada, before it wraps up on Oct. 14 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, King Princess, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast and Wet Leg will also be performing on select dates.A ticket pre-sale for American Express card holders will run from March 29 at 10 a.m. local time through March 31 at 10 p.m. local time.Dance Fever, which includes the singles "My Love," "King" and "Heaven is Here," will be released on May 13. Florence + the Machine last released High as Hope in 2018.Florence + the Machine will also be performing in Los Angeles on April 29 and in New York City on May 6.Here is the full list of dates for Florence + the Machine's North American fall tourSept. 2 -- Montreal, Canada, at Place BellSept. 3 -- Toronto, Canada, at Budweiser StageSept. 7 -- Chicago, Ill., at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly IslandSept. 8 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy CenterSept. 10 -- Clarkson, Mich., at Pine Knob Music TheatreSept. 12 -- Washington, D.C., at Capital One AreaSept. 14 -- Boston, Mass., at TD GardenSept. 16 -- New York, N.Y., at Madison Square GardenSept. 20 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Ascend AmphitheaterSept. 21 -- Alpharetta, Ga., at Ameris Bank AmphitheatreSept. 23 -- Orlando, Fla., at Amway CenterSept. 24 -- Miami, Fla., at FTX ArenaSept. 27 -- Austin, Texas, at Moody CenterSept. 28 -- Irving, Texas, at The PavilionOct. 1 -- Denver, Colo., at Ball ArenaOct. 4 -- Vancouver, Canada, at Rogers ArenaOct. 6 -- Seattle, Wash., at Climate Pledge ArenaOct. 7 -- Portland, Ore., at Theater of the CloudsOct. 9 -- Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline AmphitheatreOct. 12 -- San Diego, Calif., at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air TheatreOct. 14 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Hollywood Bowl