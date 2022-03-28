Florence + the Machine have announced a new, North American fall tour in support of their upcoming album titled Dance Fever.

The tour is set to be kicked off on Sept. 2 at Place Bell in Montreal, Canada, before it wraps up on Oct. 14 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, King Princess, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast and Wet Leg will also be performing on select dates.

A ticket pre-sale for American Express card holders will run from March 29 at 10 a.m. local time through March 31 at 10 p.m. local time.

Dance Fever, which includes the singles "My Love," "King" and "Heaven is Here," will be released on May 13. Florence + the Machine last released High as Hope in 2018.

Florence + the Machine will also be performing in Los Angeles on April 29 and in New York City on May 6.

Here is the full list of dates for Florence + the Machine's North American fall tour

Sept. 2 -- Montreal, Canada, at Place Bell

Sept. 3 -- Toronto, Canada, at Budweiser Stage

Sept. 7 -- Chicago, Ill., at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sept. 8 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 10 -- Clarkson, Mich., at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 12 -- Washington, D.C., at Capital One Area

Sept. 14 -- Boston, Mass., at TD Garden

Sept. 16 -- New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

Sept. 20 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Ascend Amphitheater

Sept. 21 -- Alpharetta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 23 -- Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center

Sept. 24 -- Miami, Fla., at FTX Arena

Sept. 27 -- Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

Sept. 28 -- Irving, Texas, at The Pavilion

Oct. 1 -- Denver, Colo., at Ball Arena

Oct. 4 -- Vancouver, Canada, at Rogers Arena

Oct. 6 -- Seattle, Wash., at Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 7 -- Portland, Ore., at Theater of the Clouds

Oct. 9 -- Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 12 -- San Diego, Calif., at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Oct. 14 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Hollywood Bowl