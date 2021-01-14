Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new film Flora & Ulysses.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the family comedy Thursday featuring Matilda Lawler as Flora Buckman, a young comic book fan who befriends a superhero squirrel.

The preview shows Flora (Lawler) and her parents (Alyson Hannigan and Ben Schwartz) discover Ulysess' unique superpowers.

"Every superhero comes to us with a purpose. We don't always see it at first because we don't always know where to look," Flora says in a voiceover.

Flora & Ulysses is based on the Kate DiCamillo book of the same name. The film id directed by Lena Khan and produced by Gil Netter.

Flora & Ulysses premieres Feb. 19 on Disney+.

Disney+ will release WandaVision, a new series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, on Friday. The show stars Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen, who discussed the series at a recent press conference.