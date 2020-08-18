Police in South Carolina said they are trying to track down the owner of a flock of sheep found wandering loose through a town.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said Animal Control Division deputies found the sheep Monday wandering loose through the Smith Drive area of Piedmont.

The sheep were rounded up, but deputies couldn't find any identifying information or any sign of someone searching for the loose animals.

Deputies are asking the owner of the sheep or anyone with information on their origins to contact the sheriff's office.