A home for sale in Massachusetts is gaining attention online because of its unusual location: It's on a boat, but it's "not a houseboat."

The home, listed online for $275,000, formerly was known as the Governor Herrick, a dredge for the Cape Cod Canal in the early 1900s.

The vessel, now named Tapestry, was converted in the mid-1990s by a man who built a home on top of the boat.

The 1,800-square-foot house, which has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, is parked at the Fairhaven Shipyard, but the location is not permanent.

"The person who lives in it currently works at the shipyard, so he was able to keep it there. But a future buyer will have to move it. It's not going to be able to stay at the shipyard," listing agent Jan MacGregor told Realtor.com.

The listing states the barge can be transported to another marina, or the home can be removed from the barge to a plot of land if the buyer finds a suitable spot.