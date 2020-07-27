HOME > Flip or Flop 'Flip or Flop' star Tarek El Moussa gets engaged to 'Selling Sunset' realtor Heather Rae Young

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/27/2020



star Tarek El Moussa is engaged to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young.



ADVERTISEMENT Tarek, 38, proposed marriage to his girlfriend of one year, Heather, 32, on Saturday at Catalina Island in California, People



Prior to announcing his engagement news, Tarek detailed how he and Heather planned to celebrate their one-year anniversary of dating late last week.



"Our anniversary weekend has been amazing so far, and we're just getting started! We started off our 1-year celebration with a candle-lit dinner on the boat, and the most incredible private chef," Tarek captioned a series of photos on Instagram, including the pair eating and drinking from their four-course menu, plus dessert.



Tarek and Heather boarded Tarek's boat named "Bad Decisions," which he purchased following his split from co-star



"I got so many comments and DM's about how great the food looked! Trust me, I wish you all could've tried it, it was soo delicious! I cant wait for the rest of the weekend out on the boat with @heatherraeyoung!"



The couple's trip began on Wednesday, which was the actual day of their anniversary, and then on Sunday, Tarek posted a photo of himself in a black tuxedo, popping the question to Heather, who was beaming in a black sequin dress.



"She said yes! #FlippingHerLastName," Tarek wrote alongside the photo.



And Heather -- who called her celebration with Tarek "the best surprise weekend of my life" -- posted the same picture on her Instagram account and captioned it, "The Future Mrs. Tarek El Moussa!!!!"



Tarek told People that Catalina Island is a "special place" for the couple and they "love to be on the boat together," so he thought a romantic boatride would be the perfect way to kick off their anniversary getaway.



Tarek reportedly got down on one knee while standing underneath two palm trees that had a 5,000-stem flower arrangement cascading down.



The flowers were shades of red and pink, Heather's two favorite colors, and featured the blonde realtor's favorite flowers -- roses, peonies, dahlias, ranunculus, butterfly lisianthus and hydrangeas.



But first, Heather walked down a beach path that was lined with flower petals and candles, People reported.

Tarek said he secretly drove to Running Springs, CA, first to ask Heather's father for permission to pop the question and selected an eight carat, colorless, emerald-cut diamond to put on his future bride's finger.



"The diamond is perfect all the way around, just like Heather," Tarek gushed. "I also picked this ring because 8 is a lucky number."



Following the proposal, Tarek and Heather enjoyed a private dinner in a beach cabana, which Tarek reportedly decorated with more blooms and a custom hot pink-and-red neon sign that read "The Future Mrs. El Moussa."



Heather gifted Tarek a scrapbook documenting their first year together for their anniversary.



Tarek and Heather reportedly first met in Newport Beach, CA, on the Fourth of July in 2019 through mutual friends, and they moved in together less than one week after their first date.



Tarek and Heather reportedly split their time between Tarek's "bachelor dad pad" in Orange County and Heather's home in West Hollywood.



The couple was photographed together in late July 2019 and then went Instagram official in early August of that year.



Heather also revealed at the time she had already met Tarek's kids and called herself their "bonus mom," according to People.



Tarek and Christina were married for seven years before



Tarek filed for divorce in January 2017, and the paperwork was



In April 2020, Tarek reportedly sold his place in Orange County to begin renting a property with Heather in Newport Beach. The couple plan to live in the beach house for about a year until they find their "dream home" together.



Tarek and Christina continue to film their HGTV home renovation show, , together while Christina stars on her solo project, Christina on the Coast, and Tarek stars on Flipping 101.



Christina has also moved on from her split with Tarek. She began dating British television host Ant Anstead, who has also has two children from a previous marriage, in October 2017 and the



"I'll be honest and say I never thought I would meet someone special in my life after the last three years," Tarek said in August 2019 after dating Heather for about a month, according to People.



"Then out of the blue [Heather] walked into my life. In life you can't predict the future! I couldn't predict divorce! I couldn't predict two cancers! I couldn't predict my back injury! You just never know what tomorrow brings. I just want to let the world know I met someone special that makes me want to be a better man."



