Flip or Flop star Christina Anstead is officially headed for divorce.

TMZ reported Tuesday that Anstead, 37, filed for divorce from her estranged husband, television personality Ant Anstead, 41, in Orange County, Calif., after less than two years of marriage.

Us Weekly confirmed that Anstead filed for divorce Tuesday.

Anstead's publicist and friend Cassie Zebisch also confirmed the news to People.

Anstead and Ant Anstead married in December 2018. The pair have a 13-month-old son, Hudson. Anstead also has a daughter, Taylor, 10, and a son, Brayden, 5, with her husband and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa. Ant Anstead has a daughter, Amelie, 17, and a son, Archie, 14, from his marriage to Louise Herbert.

Anstead announced her split from Ant Anstead in September.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future," she said on Instagram.

Anstead reflected on her relationships in a subsequent post on Instagram.

"I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two," she wrote. "I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies -- but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks' I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow."

In addition to Flip or Flop, Anstead stars on the HGTV series Christina on the Coast. Ant Anstead hosts the series Wheeler Dealers.