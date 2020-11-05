Flip or Flop, a home renovation series starring former couple Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa, has been renewed for a 10th season.

ADVERTISEMENT

People confirmed Thursday that Season 10 of the HGTV series will consist of 15 episodes and premiere in late 2021.

The new season will continue to follow Anstead and El Moussa as they run their Southern California home flipping business and co-parent their two children, daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5.

"Season by season, Flip or Flop grew into a television franchise that is an unstoppable force," HGTV president Jane Latman said. "Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead are stars who appeal to a wide audience and their triumphs and challenges are real and relatable. Legions of fans continue to watch the evolution of their story to see how they handle whatever life throws at them next."

The series has drawn more than 9.3 million viewers since its premiere on Oct. 15, according to Deadline. Thus far, the series is the No. 1 cable premiere among M25-54, upscale P25-54, upscale M25-54, Households and P2+.

In addition, Anstead will return in a new season of her HGTV show Christina on the Coast in 2021. El Moussa's Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa will also return next year.

Anstead and El Moussa split in 2016 after seven years of marriage but have continued to co-star on Flip or Flop.

Anstead got remarried to British television personality Ant Anstead in December 2018 but filed for divorce this week. She and Ant Anstead have a 13-month-old son, Hudson.