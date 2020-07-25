Peter Green, co-founder of the rock band Fleetwood Mac, has died, his family said in a statement Saturday. He was 73.

"It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Green announce his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep," the blues guitarist's family said through Green's lawyers. "A further statement will be provided in the coming days."

Green formed Fleetwood Mac with drummer Mick Fleetwood in 1967, then left the group in 1970 as he struggled with mental illness. He was eventually diagnosed with schizophrenia, but continued to perform for years.

He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, alongside Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, John McVie, Christine McVie, Danny Kirwan and Jeremy Spencer.