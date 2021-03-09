Fleet Foxes singer Robin Pecknold performs from home in a new episode of NPR's Tiny Desk series.

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter performed "Going-to-the-Sun-Road," "Sunblind," "Featherweight" and "I'm Not My Season" during the virtual concert, released Tuesday.

Pecknold performed a stripped-down acoustic set while seated behind a small wooden desk.

"I'm Robin Pecknold from Fleet Foxes. Thank you so much for asking me to find the tiniest desk I could, and sing unadorned for the first time in too long," he said.

"Going-to-the-Sun-Road," "Sunblind," "Featherweight" and "I'm Not My Season" appear on the Fleet Foxes album Shore, released in September. Pecknold recorded the album without his Fleet Foxes bandmates.

Pecknold said in an interview with Exclaim in September that Shore's album title references a traumatic experience he had while surfing in California in 2017.

"I got caught in a rip current and I was pretty far from the sand. I really thought I was going to drown swimming back in and had to really struggle to get back to shore," the singer recalled.

"After that experience, just the relief I felt being in the sand, I was like, I thought, the next album's called Shore and it will be this relieving, joyous, glad-to-be-alive kind of vibe," he said.

Pecknold also recorded new, unreleased songs with his Fleet Foxes bandmates that will serve as a companion to Shore. The group last released the album Crack-Up together in 2017.