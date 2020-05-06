'Fleabag,' 'Watchmen,' 'Stranger Things' among Peabody Award nominees
UPI News Service, 05/06/2020
The Amazon Studios series Fleabag, HBO's adaptation of Watchmen and the Netflix show Stranger Things are among the 2020 Peabody Award nominees.
The Peabody Awards board of jurors announced a list of 60 nominees Wednesday in the categories of children's & youth, documentaries, entertainment, news, podcast/radio and public service programming.
The Peabody Awards recognize "compelling and empowering stories" released in broadcasting and digital media. The 19 jurors chose its nominees from nearly 1,300 entries.
"Peabody is proud to champion this year's nominees who inspire our connection, provoke our thinking and delight our senses. From the communal strength of black women to the eminence of science to the conviction of those who speak up, these stories and their creators celebrate the diversity of human experience and our democracy," Peabody executive director Jeffrey P. Jones said. "Amidst the challenges of our present moment, we can find empathy, entertainment and truth in these nominees."
PBS and HBO lead the 2020 nominees with 11 and seven nominations, respectively, followed by Netflix with five and Amazon Studios with three.
Here's the full list of 2020 Peabody Awards nominees:
Children's & youth
Molly of Denali
Treasure Island 2020
Documentaries
16 Shots
American Factory
Apollo 11
For Sama
Independent Lens: Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if you're a girl)
