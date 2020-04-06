Phoebe Waller-Bridge's original stage production of Fleabag will be available to download through Amazon on Friday with proceeds going to charity.

The play will be available for 48 hours and cost $5. The recording was filmed at London's Wyndham Theatre in 2019.

The proceeds will support health services and creative freelancers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through U.K. charities The National Emergencies Trust, NHS Charities Together, Acting for Others and the Fleabag Support Fund.

The performance is also available for purchase in the U.K. and Ireland through the Soho Theatre's On Demand streaming site.

Fleabag was adapted into a two-season series available through Amazon's Prime Video streaming service. Waller-Bridge starred, along with Olivia Colman, Sian Clifford, and Andrew Scott.

"I hope this filmed performance of Fleabag can help raise money while providing a little theatrical entertainment in these isolated times. Thank you to all our partners and to the creative team who have waived their royalties from this production to raise money for such vital causes in this unbelievably challenging situation," Waller-Bridge said in a statement.

"All money raised will support the people throughout our society who are fighting for us on the frontlines and those financially devastated by the crisis, including those in the theatre community. Thank you in advance to those who donate. Now go get into bed with Fleabag! It's for charity!," she continued.