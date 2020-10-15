Firefighters and paramedics in Florida finished mowing a man's lawn after treating him for heat exhaustion he suffered while mowing it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crew said they immediately treated the Army veteran and cooled him off.

Prince Pinkney, an Army veteran in his 80s was working on his yard Monday when he started feeling ill and his leg, which never fully recovered from a stroke years ago, gave out on him, WSVN reported.

The rescue crew arrived within minutes after a passerby, who saw Pinkney on the ground and his wife, Rebecca, struggling to hold him up, called for help.

After they were treated, one of of the paramedics began to finish cutting their lawn, as cellphone video captured the moment.

Pinkney and his wife thanked the firefighters and paramedics and took a photo with them afterward.

The veteran served as a missile tech in Vietnam, and the first responders said they appreciated Pinkney's service to the country.

"Their story is amazing in itself," Fire Rescue Capt. Terry Maylor told WSVN. "Their age, what they've gone through, his history as a veteran serving this country. If that doesn't move you to go ahead and do what you're capable of, then nothing will."