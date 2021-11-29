FKA twigs uses a sword in her new music video for "Measure of a Man" featuring Central Cee.

"Measure of a Man" hails from upcoming action film The King's Man, which hits theaters on Dec. 22.

FKA twigs practices deadly moves with the sword in the music video released on Monday, which also features footage from the film. The singer later gets into a battle with a martial artist.

"Only you can truly understand/ The measure of a hero is the measure of a man," FKA twigs sings.

"Measure of a Man" is available to stream through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Soundcloud, Deezer, Napster and Tidal.

The King's Man, from director Matthew Vaughn, is a prequel to 2014's Kingsman: The Secret Service and 2017's Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Ralph Fiennes stars as Orlando, Duke of Oxford, who assembles a team of rogue spies to take on a growing threat. Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brul, Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance also star.