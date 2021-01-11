FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Naomi Ackie will play the late Whitney Houston in biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody, set for a Thanksgiving 2022 release. The film, from Stella Meghie, will showcase Houston's life and career. Houston's catalog including her vocals, will be featured in the film with the backing of the Houston estate. Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody) penned the script, with Houston's manager and sister-in-law Pat Houston producing.
'Maestro' -- Leonard Bernstein
Bradley Cooper is producing, co-writing, directing and co-starring in Maestro, a biopic about celebrated composer Leonard Bernstein. Cooper will star as Bernstein in the film, which will begin production this year. Bernstein is behind musical hits such as West Side Story. The film will span 30 years and focus on Bernstein's relationship with his wife, Felicia Montealegre.
Madonna will direct a film based on her life, which she is co-writing with Diablo Cody (Juno). Madonna is additionally producing the untitled project along with Amy Pascal (Little Women, Spider-Man). The film does not have a set release window. Madonna said she wants to convey her incredible journey as an artist, musician, dancer and human being.
