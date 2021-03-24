A group of five Idaho residents recaptured a Guinness World Record by passing a flying disc for a total distance of 65.6 feet in just 5.47 seconds.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, enlisted the help of ultimate players Mike Beacham, Becky Beacham, Chris Knight and Dusty Black to take back the record for fastest flying 20-meter disc relay.

The team previously set the record at 6.83 seconds, but a team from Japan captured the record in August 2020 with a time of 6.6 seconds.

Rush's team was able to shave an entire second off the record, finishing in 5.47 seconds.