Vera Farmiga has joined the cast of the Apple TV+ series Five Days at Memorial.

Apple confirmed in a press release Thursday that Farmiga, 47, will star in the new limited series.

Five Days at Memorial hails from John Ridley (12 Years a Slave) and Carlton Cuse (Lost). The show is based on the Sheri Fink book, which chronicles the events at a New Orleans, La., hospital during the first five days of Hurricane Katrina.

"When the floodwaters rose, the power failed, and the heat climbed, exhausted caregivers were forced to make life-and-death decisions that haunted them for years to come," an official description reads.

Ridley and Cuse will write, executive produce and direct the series. Fink will serve as a producer.

Farmiga is known for The Conjuring movies and for playing Norma Louise Bates on Bates Motel.