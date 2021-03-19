'Five Days at Memorial': Vera Farmiga to star in Apple TV+ series
UPI News Service, 03/19/2021
Vera Farmiga has joined the cast of the Apple TV+ series Five Days at Memorial.
Apple confirmed in a press release Thursday that Farmiga, 47, will star in the new limited series.
Five Days at Memorial hails from John Ridley (12 Years a Slave) and Carlton Cuse (Lost). The show is based on the Sheri Fink book, which chronicles the events at a New Orleans, La., hospital during the first five days of Hurricane Katrina.
"When the floodwaters rose, the power failed, and the heat climbed, exhausted caregivers were forced to make life-and-death decisions that haunted them for years to come," an official description reads.
Ridley and Cuse will write, executive produce and direct the series. Fink will serve as a producer.
