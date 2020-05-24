Quibi released a trailer Sunday for its eight-episode series, Kirby Jenner, which follows the adventures of the fictional, fraternal twin brother of model Kendall Jenner.

Kendall Jenner and her mom, Kris, executive produced the comedy for the short-form streaming platform.

The first two episodes are now online.

"Kirby is ready to step in front of the camera for the first time -- with the full support of his mother and manager, Kris Jenner," a press release said.

Kirby describes himself in the trailer as "an amateur model who likes to roller blade," and someone who has realized it is time to start pulling his weight and help out with the family business.

The show includes appearances by reality TV stars Kendall and Kylie Jenner , and their half-sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

"You're the best-kept secret of our generation," Kim Kardashian told Kirby in the preview.

Teen Vogue said Kirby is really a social-media influencer who has edits himself into Kendall Jenner's photos to comedic effect.

Cosmopolitan magazine said his parody account on Instagram dates back to 2015 and has about 1.5 million followers.