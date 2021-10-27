Paramount+ announced Wednesday that the first South Park special will premiere Nov. 25 on the streaming service. The special is titled South Park: Post COVID.

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone signed a $900 million deal this year to continue the Comedy Central series and make 14 movies for Paramount+. Post COVID is the first of those specials.

Paramount+ did not state whether Post COVID would run 90 minutes like a feature film. Comedy Central aired two hour-long South Park specials during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A second South Park special has been announced for December on Paramount+. The entire series of South Park and its new Comedy Central episodes streams on HBO Max.

Parker and Stone previously made one South Park feature film in 1999. South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut was nominated for an Oscar for its original song "Blame Canada."

The South Park deal renews the series through Season 30 in 2027. The two recent specials were part of the 24th season.

Comedy Central and Paramount+ both fall under the ViacomCBS umbrella. HBO Max is a WarnerMedia property.