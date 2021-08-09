The Bachelorette executive producer Mike Fleiss has shared a little glimpse into what viewers can expect to see on Michelle Young's upcoming season.

Mike teased a first look of The Bachelorette's eighteenth season on Twitter by posting a photo of Michelle while filming the show.

"On location with our #TheBachelorette," Mike tweeted on Saturday alongside a picture of Michelle.

In the photo, Michelle, 28, was sitting on the bleachers in a gym, resting her back against a rack of about 10 basketballs.

The teacher, with her hair mostly down on her shoulders, was looking cute in a black-and-white sports bra with matching leggings, and she appeared to be wearing a whistle around her neck.

It appears Michelle may have been filming a sporty and athletic group date.

Michelle's season reportedly began filming on July 30 and is expected to conclude around September 10.

ABC released the names of 35 potential bachelors who hope to compete for Michelle's heart late last month.

Michelle and her cast of guys reportedly moved into the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, CA, and will eventually travel to Michelle's home state of Minnesota, where they'll be staying at the Marquette Hotel.

In a departure from the franchise's other recent seasons that have filmed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Michelle and some of her bachelors will also reportedly get to travel to more places than just California and Minnesota for hometown dates and Fantasy Suite dates.

ABC announced in early August the network is keeping Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams on as The Bachelorette co-hosts following Chris Harrison's permanent departure from the franchise after Matt James' The Bachelor season earlier this year, according to The Wrap.

Kaitlyn and Tayshia most recently served as co-hosts for Katie Thurston's The Bachelorette season, which is airing its big three-hour finale event Monday night, August 9 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

Mike teased the finale of Katie's The Bachelorette season in an early Monday tweet.

"One word for tonightâ€™s finale? Holy sh-t!!!! #TheBachelorette," Mike wrote on Twitter.

In a July 13 blog posting, Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone predicted Season 18 of The Bachelorette will be the franchise's last season featuring co-hosts.

"My guess is this will be the show's last season of co-hosts, and by the time [The Bachelor] films, they will have settled on a permanent host moving forward. Nothing set in stone just yet, but I hear that's the plan," Reality Steve wrote.

Michelle showed up late on Matt's The Bachelor season following the third Rose Ceremony but established an instant connection with him.

Matt eliminated Michelle from The Bachelor's 25th season in second place, and then Michelle was announced on After the Final Rose in March as one of two The Bachelorette stars -- along with Katie -- for back-to-back seasons in 2021.

Michelle admitted she was absolutely crushed and "not okay" when Matt chose to eliminate her after she met his family at the end of the process.

On After the Final Rose, Michelle recalled the moment when she first found out she'd be starring on the franchise later this year.

"I would be lying if I didn't say when they first told me, I thought we were going to be the Bachelorette at the same time," Michelle shared.

"And so, I was a little nervous, but once I found out it was two different seasons, I was here for it! I'm excited that I have somebody to bond with over this and share notes as we go."

Given Michelle had seemingly fallen head over heels for Matt, After the Final Rose host Emmanuel Acho asked Michelle if she was ready to try to find love once again.

"I am ready... I really do think that this process works," Michelle explained.

"When you can [cast] out all of these outside distractions and really dive in, I think you can learn a lot about somebody. I'm just excited. I'm ready to get started!"

Season 18 of The Bachelorette is scheduled to premiere Tuesday, October 19 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

