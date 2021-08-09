Michelle and her cast of guys reportedly moved into the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, CA, and will eventually travel to Michelle's home state of Minnesota, where they'll be staying at the Marquette Hotel.
In a departure from the franchise's other recent seasons that have filmed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Michelle and some of her bachelors will also reportedly get to travel to more places than just California and Minnesota for hometown dates and Fantasy Suite dates.
Kaitlyn and Tayshia most recently served as co-hosts for Katie Thurston's The Bachelorette season, which is airing its big three-hour finale event Monday night, August 9 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.
Mike teased the finale of Katie's The Bachelorette season in an early Monday tweet.
"One word for tonightâ€™s finale? Holy sh-t!!!! #TheBachelorette," Mike wrote on Twitter.
In a July 13 blog posting, Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone predicted Season 18 of The Bachelorette will be the franchise's last season featuring co-hosts.
"My guess is this will be the show's last season of co-hosts, and by the time [The Bachelor] films, they will have settled on a permanent host moving forward. Nothing set in stone just yet, but I hear that's the plan," Reality Steve wrote.
Michelle showed up late on Matt's The Bachelor season following the third Rose Ceremony but established an instant connection with him.
Matt eliminated Michelle from The Bachelor's 25th season in second place, and then Michelle was announced on After the Final Rose in March as one of two The Bachelorette stars -- along with Katie -- for back-to-back seasons in 2021.