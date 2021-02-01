'First 3D-printed home in U.S.' for sale in New York
UPI News Service, 02/01/2021
A New York state house billed as "the first 3D printed home in the United States" is being listed for sale online with an asking price of $299,999.
The Riverhead home, listed online by Zillow, was built by a company called SQ4D using an "autonomous robotic construction system" that involved a massive 3D printer creating each piece of the home at the building site.
"Built with concrete, this home will deliver strength and durability that conventional wood-frame construction cannot match," the company said.
The 1,400-square-foot home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a detached two-car garage.
The process of building the home was chronicled by YouTuber Jarett Gross in a series of videos.
SQ4D said the company's ultimate goal is to produce homes in the same fashion to bring down the cost of home ownership.
