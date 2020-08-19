A police officer in Britain needed the assistance of firefighters when he accidentally was bound by his own handcuffs.

The Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted a crew used pedal cutters to release a police officer who had his hands stuck in his own handcuffs.

Northamptonshire Police Sgt. Scott Renwick, the region's Core Training Sergeant, revealed on Twitter that he was the officer in question.

"Well that wasn't a good start to the day. Thanks to @northantsfire for cutting me out of some broken cuffs. #NotFunny. I would have laughed too!!" Renwick tweeted.