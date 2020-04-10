Firefighters in Britain responded to a soccer field to rescue a stag found with its antlers entangled in a goal net.

The Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said two engines responded to the fields on Rydal Road in Ambleside, England, when the stag was spotted with its antlers caught in a soccer goal net.

The service said veterinarians sedated the animal so firefighters could safely cut the netting away from its antlers.

The stag, which was not injured, was able to run off into the nearby woods after the rescue.