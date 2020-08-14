Firefighters and animal protection officers in Arizona came to the rescue of a dog with its head stuck in a cinder block wall.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pima Animal Care Center in Tucson said Animal Protection Officers Jordyn Long and Humberto Gurrola responded Thursday to a report of a dog with its head stuck in a cinder block wall.

The officers summoned a Rural Metro Fire Department crew to the scene to help break through the blocks to free the dog, which was dubbed Cinder by rescuers.

The dog is now recovering at the center.