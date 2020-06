Firefighters in Scotland said they used specialist cutting equipment to rescue a fox cub found with its head stuck through the middle of a rusted wheel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Knightswood Community Fire Station tweeted photos Sunday showing the young fox found with its head stuck through the middle of the disused wheel.

Firefighters said they cut through the rusted metal to set the fox free.

The animal did not appear to be injured and was released at the scene, firefighters said.