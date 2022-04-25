Hulu is giving a glimpse of the new film Fire Island.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the LGBTQ romantic comedy Monday featuring Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang.

Fire Island follows Noah (Booster) and Howie (Yang), two gay best friends who vacation on Fire Island, a hotspot for queer culture in New York. The pair party with friends and flirt with two wealthy vacationers, Will (Conrad Ricamora) and Charlie (James Scully).

Matt Rogers, Margaret Cho, Nick Adams, Tomas Matos and Torian Miller also star.

Booster wrote and executive produced the film, with Andrew Ahn as director.

Booster said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that his idea for "gay Pride and Prejudice" came to him during his first trip to Fire Island in 2016.

"What really came into focus for me was it being about chosen family and, specifically, my friendship with Bowen and the connection that we have as queer Asian men in a space that maybe isn't made for us and overcoming that. That was really powerful for me," he said.

Fire Island premieres June 3 on Hulu.

