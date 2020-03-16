Fiona Apple says her new album is named after a scene in the BBC Two series The Fall.

The 42-year-old singer discussed the album, Fetch the Bolt Cutters, and its themes in the March 23 issue of The New Yorker.

Fetch the Bolt Cutters is Apple's first album in nearly eight years. The album title refers to a scene in The Fall where Stella Gibson (Gillian Anderson), a sex crimes investigator, says the phrase after discovering a locked door to a room where a girl has been tortured.

Fetch the Bolt Cutters features 12 songs, which Apple composed and recorded at home. In the interview, Apple elaborated on her choice of title.

"Really, what it's about is not being afraid to speak," she said.

Apple said another theme is women and her struggle to "not fall in love with the women who hate" her. In her new music, Apple confronts her "shadow self," and explores her empathy for, rage at, infatuation with, and rejection from other women.

Apple said in an interview with Vulture in January that she was "happy" with the new album.

"When it comes to the end of an album, it's always a strange feeling. I'm happy with it, but I don't know -- everything that comes with when you put it out makes me want to step on the brakes," the singer said.

"It'll be done soon," she added of the release. "It's just I have to do artwork and stuff, and I've been dragging my feet a little bit. I don't know. Sometime in a few months, I guess."

Apple released her fourth studio album, The Idler Wheel..., in 2012.