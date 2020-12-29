Late-night TV host Jimmy Fallon and singer-songwriters Finneas and Yungblud have joined the lineup for YouTube's Hello 2021 virtual special.

YouTube announced a full lineup for Hello 2021: Americas, a YouTube Originals special that will stream Thursday on New Year's Eve, in a press release Tuesday.

Fallon, Finneas, Yungblud, Naomi Campbell, Ne-Yo, David Blaine, Hunter Hayes, Zara Larsson and James Blunt will make appearances. Dua Lipa, J Balvin, YG, Karol G and Kane Brown are slated to perform.

Other celebrity guests include Chelsea Peretti, Demi Lovato, Matthew McConaughey, Shangela and Trixie Mattel. Actress Storm Reid and YouTube star Juanpa Zurita will host the event.

Hello 2021: Americas will feature speeches, musical performances, dance parties and more.

YouTube will present separate Hello 2021 events for the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and India on New Year's Eve. Each version will feature different guest appearances, with Lipa to also perform during the U.K. stream.

"With the world ready to move past an extremely challenging year, YouTube will use its global reach to celebrate the hope and promise of 2021," YouTube global head of original content Susanne Daniels previously said.

Hello 2021: Americas will stream Thursday on the YouTube Originals channel beginning at 10:30 p.m. EST.