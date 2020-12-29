Hello 2021: Americas will feature speeches, musical performances, dance parties and more.
YouTube will present separate Hello 2021 events for the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and India on New Year's Eve. Each version will feature different guest appearances, with Lipa to also perform during the U.K. stream.
"With the world ready to move past an extremely challenging year, YouTube will use its global reach to celebrate the hope and promise of 2021," YouTube global head of original content Susanne Daniels previously said.
Hello 2021: Americas will stream Thursday on the YouTube Originals channel beginning at 10:30 p.m. EST.
