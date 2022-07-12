30West announced Tuesday that Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk have cowritten a film together. Wolfhard will co-direct Hell of a Summer.

Wolfhard and Bryk also star in the film along with Fred Hechinger. They describe the film as a "contemporary horror-comedy" but do not divulge plot details.

"I am so excited to be co-directing my first feature film," Wolfhard said in a statement. "I get the chance to work with an incredible cast and crew, and to work with a company like 30WEST and Aggregate is a real dream."

Wolfhard directed the short Night Shifts in 2020. He currently plays Mike Wheeler on Stranger Things, which just aired its fourth season.

Bryk costarred with Wolfhard in Ghostbusters: Afterlife and When You Finish Saving the World. Hechinger recently appeared in The White Lotus and Pam & Tommy.

Production begins on Hell of a Summer in Ontario, Canada this month.