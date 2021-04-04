Final season of 'Walking Dead' to debut on Aug. 22
UPI News Service, 04/04/2021
The 11th and final season of The Walking Dead -- which will include 24 episodes -- is to begin on Aug. 22.
Season 10 of the zombie-apocalypse drama wrapped on AMC Sunday.
"Coming off of the six additional episodes for Season 10, which focused on smaller, character-driven stories, we're excited to kick off Season 11 bigger than ever," Angela Kang, showrunner and executive producer, said in a statement.
"The stakes will be high -- we'll see more zombies, tons of action, intriguing new stories, never-before-seen locations and our groups together in one community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them."
