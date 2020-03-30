Final Fantasy VII Remake will be released for the PlayStation 4 in Australia and Europe earlier than expected, publisher and developer Square Enix announced.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is set for a global launch on April 10 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the title is being shipped early to Australia and Europe.

"As a result, there is a greater chance that some of you in these regions will now get a copy of the game prior to the worldwide release date of April 10," Final Fantasy VII Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase and director Tetsuya Nomura said in a statement on Twitter.

North America and other regions will still be receiving the highly-anticipated game on April 10. Kitase and Nomura said that most fans should receive Final Fantasy VII Remake on launch day, however, some retailers and deliveries may be affected due to COVID-19.

Kitase and Nomura also asked fans who receive the game early to not spoil what happens for others, despite the title being a remake of Final Fantasy VII which was released for the first PlayStation in 1997.

"Final Fantasy VII Remake is a new game that still has many surprises for everyone. All our fans and players deserve to experience the game for themselves, and we ask for the support of our dedicated community around the world to ensure that," they continued.

A free playable demo for Final Fantasy VII Remake was recently released for the PlayStation 4. The demo covers the game's first mission as Cloud Strife and Barret Wallace attempt to fight back against the evil Shinra Electric Power Company by destroying Mako Reactor 1.