Publisher Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy VII Remake is heading to the PlayStation 5, with a number of enchantments and new story content featuring Yuffie, on June 10.

The PlayStation 5 version, titled Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, can be downloaded for free for those who purchased the game on PlayStation 4. However, the Yuffie story content must be purchased separately.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will feature visual and performance enhancements, improved textures, lighting and background environments, optimized load times, a new difficulty setting and a photo mode.

The Yuffie story content will follow the fan-favorite character as she embarks on her own adventure in Midgar, along with a new playable character named Sonon.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake was released for the PlayStation 4 in April. The game is a recreation and reimagining of the original Final Fantasy VII, which was released for the first PlayStation in 1997.