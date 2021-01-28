Marriage Story filmmaker Noah Baumbach has signed an exclusive deal to write and direct movies for Netflix for the next several years.

"When I started in the film industry I dreamed of having a home. It took me about 25 years but it was worth the wait," Baumbach said in a statement Thursday.

His next film for the streaming service -- after Marriage Story and The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) -- will be White Noise, an adaptation of Don DeLillo's novel of the same name.

Production is slated to begin later this year.

"For more than two decades Noah has been writing and directing some of the most personal and influential films in American cinema. When we started to work together almost four years ago, he immediately felt like family and I'm thrilled we're finally making it official," Ted Sarandos, co-chief executive officer and chief content officer said.

Baumbach's other work includes Kicking and Screaming, The Squid and the Whale, Margot at the Wedding, Greenberg, Frances Ha, While We're Young, Mistress America and De Palma.