Director Lynn Shelton, known for the films "Humpday" and "Your Sister's Sister," as well as directing a number of acclaimed television shows, died Friday of a blood disorder. She was 54.

Known for eschewing big-budget offers in favor of quirky, low-budget films, Shelton also worked extensively on small-screen fare, most recently directing four episodes of the Hulu miniseries "Little Fires Everywhere."

She had also directed several episodes of "GLOW," "Love," "Fresh Off the Boat" and "The Mindy Project."

"There was a previously unknown, underlying condition," said her partner, comedian Marc Maron, in a statement shared with USA Today. "It was not COVID-19. The doctors could not save her. They tried. Hard."

Shelton had worked with Maron on "GLOW" and directed two of his standup specials."

Shelton began her entertainment career as an editor, then shifted to directing, with her breakout film being "Humpday," a film about two straight male friends who decide to make gay pornography together.

"Humpday" received a special jury prize at Sundance in 2009 and was acclaimed by critics. Shelton was born in Oberlin, Ohio, and grew up in Seattle, then went on to attend Oberlin College and the University of Washington School of Drama, then the School of Visual Arts in Manhattan, where she studied photography and related media.

Shelton was married to the actor Kevin Seal from 2011 to 2019.

She is survived by a son from her marriage to Seal as well as by her parents, Wendy and Alan Roedell and David "Mac" Shelton and Frauke Rynd. She is also survived by three siblings: David Shelton, Robert Rynd and sister Tanya Rynd.