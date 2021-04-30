Cobra Kai cast member Martin Kove announced on Twitter that production on Season 4 of the Karate Kid sequel series has wrapped.

"Tonight, myself and the entire crew of COBRA KAI S4 officially wrapped! What a season, And what a year. A crew that is fearless and shows no mercy, through Covid we pushed on!" Kove, who plays the villain John Kreese on the Netflix dramedy, wrote on Thursday.

The show picks up more than 30 years after California high-school rivals Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) competed at the All Valley Karate Tournament in the classic movie, The Karate Kid.

Now in their 50s, down-on-his-luck Johnny and wealthy hotshot Daniel are martial arts instructors with their own dojos where they mentor teens using vastly different teaching and fight techniques.

Season 3 ended with the pair agreeing to join forces to take down a common enemy, Kreese.

No premiere date for Season 4 has been announced yet.