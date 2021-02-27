Netflix has announced that filming is underway on Season 4 of its martial-arts dramedy, Cobra Kai.

The streaming service posted on Twitter a photo of a script for the first episode called "Let's Begin" on Friday.

"A little more news - @veryvness and @peytonlist will be returning as series regulars, and we have some new faces joining us this season, Dallas Dupree Young and Oona O'Brien!" Netflix tweeted.

Vanessa Rubio and Peyton List have played the recurring roles of Carmen and Tory on the show, but will have a bigger presence in the upcoming season.

The streaming service didn't say who Young and O'Brien would play.

The half-hour, action-dramedy picks up more than 30 years after California high-school rivals Johnny Lawrence ( William Zabka ) and Daniel LaRusso ( Ralph Macchio ) competed at the All Valley Karate Tournament in the classic movie The Karate Kid.

Now in their 50s, down-on-his-luck Johnny and wealthy hotshot Daniel are martial arts instructors with their own dojos where they mentor teens using vastly different teaching and fight techniques.

Season 3 ended with the pair agreeing to join forces to take down a common enemy.