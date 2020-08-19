The special is one of the first to go into production since the coronavirus pandemic shut down most live performances around the world for several months.
"Alongside the rest of the country, we have all been devastated to see how Covid-19 has affected people around the world. Our midwives and nurses may not be the front-line heroes of today's NHS, but by getting back to work, they, and we, hope to bring some joy and respite into people's lives," executive producer Pippa Harris said in a press release on Tuesday.
"In such difficult times, the values of Call The Midwife seem more resonant than ever. In Series 10 we will continue to celebrate the skill and bravery of the UK's NHS whilst bringing laughter and love into our homes."
The network released a photo of a makeup artist dressed in full body covering, a face mask and plastic shield as she applied makeup to actor Stephen McGann, who is also wearing a face mask.
