Filming began this week in England on the 2020 Christmas special for Call the Midwife, the BBC announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 90-minute episode is set in 1965. It was written by series creator Heidi Thomas

Timed to the medical drama's 10th anniversary, the cast includes Jenny Agutter, Linda Bassett, Judy Parfitt, Fenella Woolgar, Ella Bruccoleri, Helen George, Laura Main, Leonie Elliott, Stephen McGann, Cliff Parisi, Annabelle Apsion, Georgie Glen, Max Macmillan, Daniel Laurie and Zephryn Taitte.

The special is one of the first to go into production since the coronavirus pandemic shut down most live performances around the world for several months.

"Alongside the rest of the country, we have all been devastated to see how Covid-19 has affected people around the world. Our midwives and nurses may not be the front-line heroes of today's NHS, but by getting back to work, they, and we, hope to bring some joy and respite into people's lives," executive producer Pippa Harris said in a press release on Tuesday.

"In such difficult times, the values of Call The Midwife seem more resonant than ever. In Series 10 we will continue to celebrate the skill and bravery of the UK's NHS whilst bringing laughter and love into our homes."

The network released a photo of a makeup artist dressed in full body covering, a face mask and plastic shield as she applied makeup to actor Stephen McGann, who is also wearing a face mask.