The 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards ceremony has been delayed until April 24.

The announcement comes after The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences recently moved the 93rd annual Academy Awards from Feb. 28 to April 25.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards is traditionally held the day before the Oscars in Santa Monica, Calif.

The event will also be extending the time frame for awards consideration.

"We will recognize films that were released between January 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021 in acknowledgement of the unique challenges the world of cinema, and the world as a whole, is currently experiencing," Josh Welsh, president of Film Independent said in a statement.