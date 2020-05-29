Fifth Harmony alum Ally Brooke will release her first memoir in October.

The 26-year-old recording artist shared a cover and release date, Oct. 6, for the book, Finding Your Harmony: Dream Big, Have Faith & Achieve More Than You Can Imagine, on Friday.

"It is with incredible excitement to finally REVEAL MY BOOK COVER and to announce that FINDING YOUR HARMONY WILL BE AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE OCTOBER 6TH!!!!!" Brooke wrote.

"I cannot express the joy that I feel. Writing this book has been such an unbelievable journey, a true labor of love, and I can't wait to share it with you!!" she said. "Thank You God for this amazing opportunity."

In the memoir, Brooke reflects on her upbringing and her rise to fame with Fifth Harmony. She also discusses her life and solo career since Fifth Harmony's indefinite hiatus.

"In Finding Your Harmony I am opening up in ways I never have before and share the highs and lows of my journey," Brooke said in a statement to People.

"Writing a book is a milestone not only for me, but also for my family who has stood beside me every step of the way," she added. "I hope to show everyone that in the midst of trials and heartaches -- with faith, you can overcome anything and achieve your dreams."

Brooke competed in Dancing with the Stars Season 28 in 2019. She released a new solo single, "No Good," in December.