Sony has announced that FIFA 22, Tribes of Midgard and Curse of the Dead Gods will be free to download for PlayStation Plus subscribers in May.

The games can be downloaded for the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 starting on Tuesday.

FIFA 22 is the latest soccer game from EA Sports where players can enjoy local or online competitive multiplayer matches. Players can also build their dream squad in Ultimate Team, create a club in Career Mode and experience reimagined Volta Football gameplay.

Tribes of Midgard is set within the universe of Norse mythology as up to 10 players try to defend the Seed of Yggdrasil from evil forces that want to start Ragnari¶k. Players will travel through Midgard to collect resources and materials to build new weapons and armor.

Curse of the Dead Gods is a single-player roguelike game where players will explore an accursed temple filled with hordes of enemies, traps and secrets to find. Players can collect mystical relics and an arsenal of weapons that will be both beneficial and hurtful.

Sony previously offered Hood: Outlaws and Legends, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated and Slay the Spire for PlayStation Plus members. The last day to download those titles is Monday.