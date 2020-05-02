Dozens of comedians are slated to appear on NBC's 2-hour Feeding America Comedy Festival on May 10.

Also expected to offer some laughs during a difficult time are Bill Engvall, Mike Epps, Billy Gardell, Brad Garrett, Whoopi Goldberg, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Kevin James, Jim Jefferies, Jamie Kennedy, Keegan-Michael Key, George Lopez, Jon Lovitz, Howie Mandel, Sebastian Maniscalco, Marc Maron, Tim Meadows, Eddie Murphy, Caroline Rhea, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Sarah Silverman, JB Smoove, Kenan Thompson, Sheryl Underwood and Marlon Wayans.

The show is a collaboration of the network, Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios and Funny Or Die. It will air as many U.S. residents are practicing social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 200,000 people worldwide.

Viewers will be urged to contribute, volunteer and donate at www.feedingamerica.org/comedyfest.

"There's nothing more important right now than doing everything we can to make sure everyone affected by this pandemic is able to feed themselves and their families," Doug Vaughan, executive vice president of special programs at NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. "We're honored to be partnering with Feeding America and the amazing work they're doing to make sure there is food on everyone's table."